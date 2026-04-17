KBC Group NV Sells 151,164 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

KBC Group NV cut its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,164 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Cencora worth $56,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,810,000 after buying an additional 916,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,190,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,249,000 after buying an additional 782,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,677,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,965,000 after buying an additional 821,098 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,509,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,152,000 after buying an additional 89,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,971,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,094,000 after buying an additional 115,278 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $322.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.00 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.77 and its 200 day moving average is $342.74.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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