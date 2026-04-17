KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.27% of Universal Health Services worth $36,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 310.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,541,000 after buying an additional 1,215,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $305,510,000 after buying an additional 181,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,125,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,151,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 141,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 262.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 358,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,370,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $178.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.46 and a 200 day moving average of $210.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 3.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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