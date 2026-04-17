Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $34,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokers maintain bullish stances or highlight Datadog as a top infrastructure/observability pick, supporting investor appetite despite some target trims. Piper Sandler names DDOG a premier pick

Several brokers maintain bullish stances or highlight Datadog as a top infrastructure/observability pick, supporting investor appetite despite some target trims. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued conviction in Datadog’s growth runway and AI exposure. TD Cowen note

TD Cowen lowered its price target but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued conviction in Datadog’s growth runway and AI exposure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and press coverage emphasize strong AI-driven demand and say Datadog remains a “must-own” name for exposure to observability/security in cloud-native and AI stacks; this sentiment is cited as a reason for recent share strength. Barron’s article

Analyst commentary and press coverage emphasize strong AI-driven demand and say Datadog remains a “must-own” name for exposure to observability/security in cloud-native and AI stacks; this sentiment is cited as a reason for recent share strength. Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning is still tilted positive—Datadog carries an average recommendation in the “Moderate Buy” area, supporting demand from institutional investors. Analyst consensus piece

Consensus analyst positioning is still tilted positive—Datadog carries an average recommendation in the “Moderate Buy” area, supporting demand from institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog set its Q1 FY2026 earnings release and conference call for May 7 (pre-market), which will be a key catalyst for near-term volatility as investors await top-line, margin, and guidance details. Earnings date release

Datadog set its Q1 FY2026 earnings release and conference call for May 7 (pre-market), which will be a key catalyst for near-term volatility as investors await top-line, margin, and guidance details. Neutral Sentiment: Market write-ups and previews are flagging expectations and modeling issues ahead of the print; these informational pieces keep the stock in focus but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Earnings preview

Market write-ups and previews are flagging expectations and modeling issues ahead of the print; these informational pieces keep the stock in focus but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One trimmed its price target from $157 to $135 but retained an overweight rating—this lowers upside expectations but leaves institutional support intact. Capital One adjustment

Capital One trimmed its price target from $157 to $135 but retained an overweight rating—this lowers upside expectations but leaves institutional support intact. Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its price target citing concentration risk, a reminder that customer concentration and margin pressure remain downside risks for the stock. Truist note

Truist cut its price target citing concentration risk, a reminder that customer concentration and margin pressure remain downside risks for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity: Datadog co-founder/CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares, which can raise governance/market-sentiment questions even if sales are pre-arranged or diversified reasons apply. Insider sale report

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 2.0%

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40. Following the transaction, the executive owned 238,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,960,101.12. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,833 shares of company stock worth $63,581,080. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.29, a PEG ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.69 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Thirty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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