Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 32,328 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1,572.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $107.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.