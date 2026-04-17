Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 4,359 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts remain constructive on QQQ’s outlook, projecting continued upside over the next 12 months and supporting investor confidence in tech-heavy exposure. Where Will QQQ Be in 12 Months? Wall Street Analysts Have a Clear Answer.
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market trading and unusual-options flow commentary point to buy-side interest in QQQ today, a near-term technical tailwind that can lift the ETF when large-cap tech names are in demand. Why Is Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Trending Higher Today 4-16-2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Daily ETF flow reports show QQQ near the top of inflows, indicating institutional and retail allocation into the index — flows that mechanically support the ETF’s price. Daily ETF Flows: QQQ SMH Top The List
- Neutral Sentiment: Market tape is mixed: some broad-market ETFs are softer while others are rising — a backdrop that can produce rotation into / out of QQQ depending on headlines and sector leadership. Exchange-Traded Funds Mixed, US Equities Rise After Midday
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces question whether current accumulation is “premature” given stretched leadership and concentration in a few mega-cap names — a cautionary note that could limit further upside absent fresh fundamentals. Does the QQQ ETF have a bad case of premature accumulation?
- Negative Sentiment: Major macro risks — namely the Iran-related oil shock and resulting inflation pressure — raise the odds of higher rates or a volatility spike, both of which would pressure growth/tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. (Market commentary highlights oil-driven inflation and Fed implications.)
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish market commentary warns the current rally may be complacent; if volatility reasserts, options hedging and rapid outflows could amplify downside in QQQ. This Rally Won’t End Well
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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