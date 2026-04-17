United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

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United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 10.13%.The firm had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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