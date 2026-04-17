Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.23 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,015 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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