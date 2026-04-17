Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,556 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Dover by 91.8% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in shares of Dover by 103.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 16,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1,644.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 17.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dover Stock Down 0.5%

DOV stock opened at $214.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.61. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.45 and a twelve month high of $237.54.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $932,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,836,407.24. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $346,155.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,544.94. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,196,277. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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