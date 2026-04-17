PFG Investments LLC Buys 149,342 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 202.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,342 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares Bitcoin ETF worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,576,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,060,000 after purchasing an additional 647,924 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 912,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 530,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000.

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ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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