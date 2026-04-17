eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,110 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in eBay by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $223,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of eBay by 407.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 30.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

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eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,113.12. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 108,280 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,844 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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