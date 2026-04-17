Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Paul Woolway Sells 7,941 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul Woolway sold 7,941 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.65 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

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Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $169,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

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Charles Schwab Company Profile

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Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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