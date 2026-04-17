Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $2.64 Million in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743,543 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,518,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 214,393 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 865.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,889,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,336 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 target price on Amrize in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Amrize Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amrize’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Amrize Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other news, CFO Ian A. Johnston purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $250,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,983.40. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.05 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,703,582 shares in the company, valued at $98,892,935.10. The trade was a 3.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 77,834 shares of company stock worth $4,511,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Amrize Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

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