Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 179,990 Shares of PagerDuty $PD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of PagerDuty worth $31,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PagerDuty by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,271,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $545.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. PagerDuty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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