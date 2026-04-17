Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 114,949 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,949 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $38,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 326.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,039,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,800,000 after buying an additional 795,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,024.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 653,230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,220,000 after buying an additional 437,947 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,501,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,317,000 after buying an additional 291,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,756.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 284,586 shares in the last quarter.

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Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $44.64 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

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