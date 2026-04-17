DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $37,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($1,871.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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