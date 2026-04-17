iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2026

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $270.33 and last traded at $270.33, with a volume of 685427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.05.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,665 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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