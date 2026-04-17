iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $270.33 and last traded at $270.33, with a volume of 685427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.05.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.85.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,665 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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