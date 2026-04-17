5,439 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Purchased by J.M. Arbour LLC

J.M. Arbour LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.8%

MLI stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $139.29.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $116,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,395.44. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $527,037.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,505.65. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

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