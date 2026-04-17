Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.65 and last traded at $110.81, with a volume of 1282231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,596.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 3,544 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $321,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,056.29. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,328. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after buying an additional 264,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

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Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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