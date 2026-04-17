Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,714 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 11,510 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLRD opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

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About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

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Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLRD) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant retail properties under long-term net leases. The company focuses on properties designed to generate stable, predictable income streams by transferring most property-level expenses—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its tenants.

The Trust’s portfolio comprises over 200 retail assets leased to a diversified mix of grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience concepts, fitness centers and other service-oriented operators.

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