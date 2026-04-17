Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Weiss Ratings raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE DEA opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $24.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.67). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 642.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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