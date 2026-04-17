Reviewing Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) and Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) and Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Maris-Tech has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano-X Imaging has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Maris-Tech and Nano-X Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A Nano-X Imaging -680.11% -48.75% -43.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.6% of Maris-Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Maris-Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maris-Tech and Nano-X Imaging”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maris-Tech $6.08 million 2.38 -$1.23 million N/A N/A Nano-X Imaging $11.28 million 15.71 -$53.52 million ($1.32) -2.05

Maris-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nano-X Imaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maris-Tech and Nano-X Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maris-Tech 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nano-X Imaging 1 0 1 3 3.20

Nano-X Imaging has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.50%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Summary

Nano-X Imaging beats Maris-Tech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maris-Tech

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Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Nano-X Imaging

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Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode. The company's solutions include Nanox Multi Source System comprising Nanox.ARC, a medical tomographic imaging system incorporating its digital X-ray source, and Nanox. CLOUD, a platform which employs a matching engine to match medical images to radiologists that provides image repository, connectivity to diagnostic assistive AI systems, billing, and reporting. It also offers Nanox.MARKETPLACE, which connects imaging facilities with radiologists and enables radiologists to provide, as well as customers to obtain remote interpretations of imaging data; artificial intelligence (AI)-based software imaging solutions to hospitals, health maintenance organizations, integrated delivery networks, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers that are designed to identify or predict undiagnosed or underdiagnosed medical conditions through the mining of data included in images of existing computed tomography scans for osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease; Teleradiology Services, which provide imaging interpretation services for radiology practices, hospitals, medical clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, urgent care facilities; and multi-specialty physician groups, contracts, and radiology readings. The company is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

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