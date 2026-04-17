Cwm LLC Has $43.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 304.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241,374 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $43,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

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Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $27.09 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

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