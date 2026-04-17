Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $315,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $640.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $600.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.32. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $427.93 and a 1 year high of $642.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.