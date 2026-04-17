Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $315,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts remain constructive on QQQ’s outlook, projecting continued upside over the next 12 months and supporting investor confidence in tech-heavy exposure. Where Will QQQ Be in 12 Months? Wall Street Analysts Have a Clear Answer.
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market trading and unusual-options flow commentary point to buy-side interest in QQQ today, a near-term technical tailwind that can lift the ETF when large-cap tech names are in demand. Why Is Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Trending Higher Today 4-16-2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Daily ETF flow reports show QQQ near the top of inflows, indicating institutional and retail allocation into the index — flows that mechanically support the ETF’s price. Daily ETF Flows: QQQ SMH Top The List
- Neutral Sentiment: Market tape is mixed: some broad-market ETFs are softer while others are rising — a backdrop that can produce rotation into / out of QQQ depending on headlines and sector leadership. Exchange-Traded Funds Mixed, US Equities Rise After Midday
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces question whether current accumulation is “premature” given stretched leadership and concentration in a few mega-cap names — a cautionary note that could limit further upside absent fresh fundamentals. Does the QQQ ETF have a bad case of premature accumulation?
- Negative Sentiment: Major macro risks — namely the Iran-related oil shock and resulting inflation pressure — raise the odds of higher rates or a volatility spike, both of which would pressure growth/tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. (Market commentary highlights oil-driven inflation and Fed implications.)
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish market commentary warns the current rally may be complacent; if volatility reasserts, options hedging and rapid outflows could amplify downside in QQQ. This Rally Won’t End Well
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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