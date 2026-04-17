Cwm LLC Acquires 63,148 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,989,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,046,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,099,000 after purchasing an additional 966,444 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,564,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 949,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $329.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.67 and its 200 day moving average is $308.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $227.63 and a 1 year high of $331.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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