Cwm LLC Sells 8,339 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $29,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 95.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $134.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.46 and a twelve month high of $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Evercore increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Williams Trading set a $137.00 price target on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised American Electric Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.81.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

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