Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 862.8% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 860.7% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 908.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,279.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 58,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $455.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citic Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

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Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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