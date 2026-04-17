18,035 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,213 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,433,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,084,000 after buying an additional 2,265,122 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,843,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,634,000 after buying an additional 2,160,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CMG opened at $35.06 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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