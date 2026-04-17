Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000.

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iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $345.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $245.47 and a 12-month high of $349.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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