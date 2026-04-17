Thomasville National Bank Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America set a $116.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $116.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.88%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $582,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 276,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,237,730. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,658.50. This trade represents a 37.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,354 shares of company stock worth $4,855,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

See Also

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