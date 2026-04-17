Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.70 and a fifty-two week high of $271.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.85.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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