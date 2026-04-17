Lbp Am Sa Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 523,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Top executives and directors bought shares near multi-year lows, a strong confidence signal that likely helped lift the stock; filings show CEO Elliott Hill and board members added substantial positions. Insider Buying Cluster

Top executives and directors bought shares near multi-year lows, a strong confidence signal that likely helped lift the stock; filings show CEO Elliott Hill and board members added substantial positions. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option and retail attention accompanied the insider buys, amplifying short‑term upside as traders speculated on a rebound. Options Flow & Short-Term Drivers

Unusually heavy call-option and retail attention accompanied the insider buys, amplifying short‑term upside as traders speculated on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Nike’s sales mix is shifting toward wholesale while direct/digital trends soften — this could steady margins if wholesale execution improves but represents near-term top-line risk. Sales Mix Shift

Nike’s sales mix is shifting toward wholesale while direct/digital trends soften — this could steady margins if wholesale execution improves but represents near-term top-line risk. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed a shelf registration for up to $2.332B in Class B shares tied to an ESOP — watch timing/dilution as a potential future supply factor. Shelf Registration / ESOP

The company filed a shelf registration for up to $2.332B in Class B shares tied to an ESOP — watch timing/dilution as a potential future supply factor. Neutral Sentiment: Major brokers remain cautious: JPMorgan and others maintain neutral ratings, so broad institutional guidance isn’t yet signaling a buy-side catalyst. Broker Ratings

Major brokers remain cautious: JPMorgan and others maintain neutral ratings, so broad institutional guidance isn’t yet signaling a buy-side catalyst. Negative Sentiment: HSBC cut NKE to Hold and slashed its price target from $90 to $48, calling the turnaround a “show‑me” story — a high‑profile downgrade that likely pressured sentiment. HSBC Downgrade

HSBC cut NKE to Hold and slashed its price target from $90 to $48, calling the turnaround a “show‑me” story — a high‑profile downgrade that likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks substantially cut near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (multiple quarters and FY2027/FY2028) — analyst model downgrades increase downside risk for valuation. Zacks Estimate Cuts

Zacks substantially cut near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts (multiple quarters and FY2027/FY2028) — analyst model downgrades increase downside risk for valuation. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler and other shops trimmed targets/ratings; media and analyst pieces are emphasizing a delayed turnaround and structural headwinds in China, Converse and sportswear, keeping the short‑term narrative bearish. Additional Downgrades & Bear Case

Piper Sandler and other shops trimmed targets/ratings; media and analyst pieces are emphasizing a delayed turnaround and structural headwinds in China, Converse and sportswear, keeping the short‑term narrative bearish. Negative Sentiment: Governance/legal headline risk: a shareholder PR alleging potential insider fiduciary breaches adds watch‑list risk until resolved. Fiduciary Allegation

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.6%

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

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NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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