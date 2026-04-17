Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 862.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $631,777,000 after buying an additional 5,468,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a market cap of $455.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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