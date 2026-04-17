Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,260 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,971 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $262.84 and a 1-year high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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