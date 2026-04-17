Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 414.0% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,500. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 36,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,747,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,600. This represents a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

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