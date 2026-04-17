iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 110,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Invested Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Invested Advisors now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Financial Services LLC now owns 543,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

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iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $76.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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