Lbp Am Sa Has $12.25 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,581,000 after acquiring an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,475,000 after purchasing an additional 477,094 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,329,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,610,000 after purchasing an additional 627,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15,960.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,255,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,453,000 after purchasing an additional 383,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $478.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $433.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.93.

LPL Financial Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $312.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.58 and its 200-day moving average is $342.15. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.51 and a 52-week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $675,196.35. Following the sale, the director owned 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,838.15. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total transaction of $336,975.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,768. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $2,720,733. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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