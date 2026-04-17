Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $182,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $263.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.28. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $176.19 and a twelve month high of $264.41.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3277 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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