Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 1.7% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,895,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,120,000.

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Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.53. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $158.51.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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