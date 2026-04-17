Key Capital Management INC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Key Capital Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Further Reading

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