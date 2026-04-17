3,043 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $272.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $156.83 and a one year high of $295.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.03.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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