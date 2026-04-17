49,531 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX Acquired by Key Capital Management INC

Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Key Capital Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Key Capital Management INC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000.

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iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWX opened at $97.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

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