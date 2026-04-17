iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Premier Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,946.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.73 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.