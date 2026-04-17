99,631 Shares in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF $HIGH Acquired by Key Capital Management INC

Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Key Capital Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Key Capital Management INC owned 1.52% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

HIGH stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.