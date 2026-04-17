Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Versigent (VGNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Versigent (NYSE: VGNT) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2026 – Versigent is now covered by TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Versigent is now covered by UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Versigent is now covered by UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Versigent is now covered by TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Versigent was upgraded by Fox Advisors to “strong-buy”.

4/6/2026 – Versigent is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Versigent is now covered by Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Further Reading

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