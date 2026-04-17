Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.400-5.600 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Spire has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $95.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93.

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Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. Spire had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $762.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spire

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Spire by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Spire by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

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