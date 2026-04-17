Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPMV opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

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About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

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Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing immunotherapies and vaccine candidates through its proprietary nanoparticle platform. The company leverages virus-like particles derived from the cowpea mosaic virus (CPMV) to serve as both antigen carriers and immune stimulators, aiming to enhance the magnitude and durability of immune responses. By engineering these plant-based VLPs to display target antigens or adjuvant properties, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering seeks to create differentiated candidates for oncology indications and infectious disease prevention.

Operating out of the United States, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is currently in preclinical stages of development.

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