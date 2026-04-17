iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $31,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE opened at $156.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.56. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $156.35.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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