Cwm LLC Purchases 155,244 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 132.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,244 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $48,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $190.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $194.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.