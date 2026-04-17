Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Director Maria Guzman Hugo Antoni Santa Sells 225 Shares

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) Director Maria Guzman Hugo Antoni Santa sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $10,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of IFS opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.85. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

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Intercorp Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

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