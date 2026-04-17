Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $38.64 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 203.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $917.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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